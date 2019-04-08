FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Kitten season has begun. These three, 6 week olds arrived last week. They are sweet and playful and will be ready to go in a couple of weeks. If you have been waiting to adopt a kitten, you'll want to check in with us frequently to find out what has arrived. We will need all the adopters we can find!
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
