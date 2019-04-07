If you're having trouble viewing this email, you may see it online.

Sunday, April 7, 2019

City of Apalachicola
For Immediate Release
P&Z Workshop Monday, April 8 

The Apalachicola Planning and Zoning Board will hold a planning workshop on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 5 pm to further discuss proposed Goals, Objectives and Policies proposed for the City's Comprehensive Plan relating to the issue coastal resilience and vulnerability. The workshop will precede the regularly scheduled meeting at 6 pm.  You may view the Coastal Resilience Goals here and the data and analysis here. The board will also discuss a proposed transition zone for the C-1 zoning district. You may view the transition zone proposal here. You may view the full agenda of the Planning and Zoning Board meeting here.

