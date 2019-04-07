If you're having trouble viewing this email, you may see it online.

Oyster Radio
Sunday, April 7, 2019
For Immediate Release
Contact: City Hall 850-653-8222
P&Z Workshop Monday, April 8
The Apalachicola Planning and Zoning Board will hold a planning workshop on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 5 pm to further discuss proposed Goals, Objectives and Policies proposed for the City's Comprehensive Plan relating to the issue coastal resilience and vulnerability. The workshop will precede the regularly scheduled meeting at 6 pm. You may view the
Coastal Resilience Goals here
and the
data and analysis here.
The board will also discuss a proposed transition zone for the C-1 zoning district. You may view the
transition zone proposal here.
You may view the
full agenda of the Planning and Zoning Board meeting here.
1 Bay Avenue • Apalachicola • Florida 32320
City Hall Hours of Operation
8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday
apalachicolaadmin@gtcom.net
|
baymedia@gtcom.net
http://live.oysterradio.com/
