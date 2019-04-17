Gulf Council Asks for Information on Gray Triggerfish

The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council would like to gain a better understanding of gray triggerfish in the Gulf of Mexico. It is seeking information from anglers and divers about trends or "strange things" that scientists and managers may need to know.
A scientific stock assessment of gray triggerfish is scheduled to begin soon, and the Council would like to know if you have noticed anything "fishy" about gray triggerfish, or gray triggerfish fishing, in recent years. The information provided will help inform scientists and managers as they formulate a current understanding of the gray triggerfish stock.
Please visit our "Something's Fishy with Gray Triggerfish" questionnaire before May 10th, to report anything you've noticed about gray triggerfish in the Gulf of Mexico.
Contact Emily.Muehlstein@gulfcouncil.
org with questions.
