Nearly 2 million people in Florida have concealed weapons permits

Florida leads the nation in the number of concealed weapons permits.2 million people have the license needed to carry guns tucked in waistbands, under jackets or inside purses.
205 of those people got their license in Franklin County.
The tax collector began offering concealed weapon permits in the Carrabelle office on October 27, 2017, and has processed 205 original applications and 75 renewal applications as of April 15, 2019.
According to tax collector Rick Watson there are just under 1200 concealed weapon permit-holders in Franklin County.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment