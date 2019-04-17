FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Report March 8, 2019 through March 21, 2019

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
March 8, 2019 through March 21, 2019
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past two weeks;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
BAY COUNTY
Officer Basford received a complaint of a dog left unattended in a vehicle at St. Andrews State Park. She located the vehicle at the jetties parking lot. Witnesses advised that the dog had been in the vehicle several hours and the windows were only cracked open about an inch. A witness also advised that he saw the driver leave the vehicle earlier with fishing poles. A check of the tag number through dispatch indicated the owner has a suspended driver’s license and was notified of the suspension in September 2018. A park ranger watched the vehicle while the officer went to the jetties to see if she could locate the owner. While at the jetties, the park ranger called the officer and advised the vehicle owner was back at the vehicle and about to leave. Officer Basford conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and contacted the operator, who was also the owner of the vehicle. She advised the operator that his driver’s license was suspended and that he could not operate the vehicle. The passenger said that her driver’s license was in the bed of the truck. When the passenger opened the tailgate of the truck to retrieve her license, Officer Basford saw two red drum in the bed of the truck. The operator told the officer that he had caught both fish. The operator was cited for over the bag limit of red drum. He was also cited for driving while license suspended or revoked (with knowledge). He was issued written warnings for expired fishing license and leaving a pet unattended for more than 30 minutes.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Officer Sauls and Travis were patrolling the Apalachicola River Wildlife and Environmental Area when they discovered an abandoned truck. They saw fresh blood on the truck and drag marks leading into the woods where they found a doe deer. After an investigation, they determined the deer had been illegally shot the previous night. They tracked down the suspects and charged them with night hunting and willful and wanton waste.
