The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is holding a Five-year Status Review of Atlantic Sturgeon – in particular the Gulf subspecies.
Atlantic sturgeon were once found in great abundance, but their populations have declined greatly due to overfishing and habitat loss.
Atlantic sturgeon were prized for their eggs, which were valued as high-quality caviar.
This fish, is now federally listed as threatened, and the gulf subspecies is only found along the coasts and in the rivers of Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi.
As part of the threatened listing under the Endangered Species Act the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries will conduct a five-year status review and the public can help.
As part of the threatened listing under the Endangered Species Act the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries will conduct a five-year status review and the public can help.
The Service needs information on the Atlantic sturgeon’s population trends, habitat conditions, conservation measures that are already in place, and threats the fish are facing.
The information will help in making funding decisions and deciding whether the species should be reclassified.
Written comments and information about the Atlantic sturgeon should be e-mailed to Adam Kaeser at panamacity@fws.gov.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment