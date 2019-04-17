The Apalachicola Riverkeeper is now in its new offices.
They recently relocated their office to 111 Avenue E in Apalachicola, in the former Apalachicola Wellness Center.
Apalachicola Riverkeeper is a non-profit group that advocates for the protection, restoration, and stewardship of the Apalachicola River and Apalachicola Bay.
It boasts over 1400 members and is always looking for more.
If you would like to join the Riverkeeper go on-line to www.apalachicolariverkeeper.org.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment