The Franklin County Emergency Management office is asking local businesses to help promote the office on-line to get more people signed up for emergency notifications and other services before hurricane season.
Hurricane season starts June the 1st, and there are two services every Franklin County resident should be part of.
Those are the “Alert Franklin” notification program and the Franklin County re-entry tags.
Alert Franklin provides immediate information from the Emergency Management Office and the sheriff's office through e-mail, telephone and text.
The re-entry tags are helpful for law enforcement to recognize you as a county resident after an evacuation and during an emergency.
You can sign up for both services at the Emergency Management Website.
The Emergency Management Office is asking for businesses to post a link on your website, which will allow your customers quick and easy access to important information.
The link to our website is https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/.
They will return the favor by posting a “Thank You” on their Facebook page with a link to your website
