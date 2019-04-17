Wednesday, April 17, 2019

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – April 17, 2019

Gulf of Mexico Bryde’s Whale, MRIP Implementation Plan Update, and More
NOAA Fish News
April 17, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS


Gulf of Mexico Bryde's Whale
Gulf of Mexico Bryde’s Whale Listed as EndangeredNOAA Fisheries announced the listing of Gulf of Mexico Bryde’s whales as “endangered” under the Endangered Species Act. These whales are at risk of extinction due to their small population size, restricted range, and several major threats. Experts estimate less than 100 individuals are left in the population.

MRIP Implementation Plan
MRIP Releases FY 2019 Implementation Plan UpdateNOAA Fisheries’ Marine Recreational Information Program released its 2018–2019 Implementation Plan Update. This latest annual update highlights the goals achieved in 2018 and the priorities set for 2019.

Atlantic HMS Tournament
Highly Migratory Species Fishery Compliance GuidesUpdated Recreational and Commercial Fishery Compliance Guides are now available for Atlantic Highly Migratory Species fisheries, reflecting the latest regulations. These plain-language guides are designed to help fishermen comply with federal regulations for tunas, swordfish, sharks, and billfishes in the U.S. Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean.

Alaska


Little Port Walter marine research station
Science Blog: Salmon Research at Little Port WalterSince 1934 Little Port Walter Marine Research Station, near the southeastern tip of Baranof Island, has hosted salmon aquaculture research projects. Follow this new blog series from the Alaska Fisheries Science Center to learn about research into the effects of different tagging techniques on salmon survival.

Hollings Scholar story
How the Hollings Scholarship Helped Shape One Scientist's Career PathIn this personal account, NOAA Fisheries researcher Charlie Waters (and salmon research blogger, above) recalls how his experience as an Ernest F. Hollings Scholar put him on the path toward a career at NOAA Fisheries’ Auke Bay Laboratory in Juneau. Senator Hollings passed away this month at the age of 97.

West Coast


West Coast groundfish catch
Rebounding Populations and New Flexibility Boost Catches for Groundfish FisheryA trial effort that gave West Coast trawl fishermen new flexibility in how they fish helped them take advantage of rebounding rockfish numbers—fishermen caught almost 14 million pounds of fish in 2018 while still protecting salmon and other species. The increased catches brought an estimated $5.5 million in additional revenue to West Coast communities.

Southeast


Florida reef fish survey
NOAA Certifies Florida’s Reef Fish Survey DesignIn December, NOAA Fisheries certified the design of Florida’s Gulf Reef Fish Survey. This state-led survey will supplement NOAA’s Marine Recreational Information Program and will provide private boat catch estimates that are more timely and precise for use in fisheries management.

South Atlantic Council logo
South Atlantic Council Advisory Panel ApplicationsThe South Atlantic Fishery Management Council seeks applicants for open advisory panel seats as well as fishing representatives to serve on the System Management Plan Workgroup. Advisory panels provide information and guidance on the development and implementation of federal fishery management plans. Applications are due May 10.

Greater Atlantic


Shellfish growers
Helping Shellfish Growers Become Citizen ScientistsStaff from NOAA Fisheries’ Milford Laboratory in Connecticut have created a Citizen Science Guide to help shellfish growers capture high-quality underwater footage of aquaculture gear. The footage will help document the habitat benefits of shellfish aquaculture for wild species.

Mid-Atlantic Coastal Acidification Network
Mid-Atlantic Coastal Acidification Network SurveyThe Mid-Atlantic Coastal Acidification Network seeks perspectives on ocean acidification from members of commercial fishing, seafood, aquaculture, charter boat, and recreational fishing organizations in the Mid-Atlantic. Provide your input by filling out their stakeholder outreach survey by June 14.

Marine Mammals of Maine award
NOAA Honors Marine Mammals of Maine FounderNOAA Fisheries Greater Atlantic Region’s Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding Programs honored Lynda Doughty, founder of Marine Mammals of Maine, with the David St. Aubin Award of Excellence. The award recognized her work with stranded seals during an Unusual Mortality Event that began in July 2018.

Events


April 18
Last day of the New England Fishery Management Council meeting in Mystic, Connecticut.
April 23–24
Caribbean Fishery Management Council meeting in San Juan,
Puerto Rico.
April 24–May 21
Four public meetings on the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s 2020–2024 Strategic Plan.
April 25
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop in Wilmington, North Carolina.
April 30 and May 1
Two public hearing webinars on Snapper-Grouper Regulatory Amendment 29, hosted by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
May 2 and 15
Two free Protected Species Safe Handling, Release, and Identification workshops in North Carolina and Louisiana.
May 7 and 9
Two scoping webinars on proposed additions to theDolphin-Wahoo Fishery Management Plan, hosted by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
May 21–23
Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Advisory Panel meeting in Silver Spring, Maryland.
May 23
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Announcements


April 25
Proposals due for 2019 Fishing for Energy Partnership funding.
April 29
Applications due for the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s Scientific and Statistical Committee.
May 8
Proposals due for recreational fishing projects supporting the mission of Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
May 10
Applications due for open advisory panel seats and the System Management Plan Workgroup for the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.

