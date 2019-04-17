NOAA Fisheries FishNews – April 17, 2019

|
HIGHLIGHTS
Gulf of Mexico Bryde’s Whale Listed as Endangered
NOAA Fisheries announced the listing of Gulf of Mexico Bryde’s whales as “endangered” under the Endangered Species Act. These whales are at risk of extinction due to their small population size, restricted range, and several major threats. Experts estimate less than 100 individuals are left in the population.
MRIP Releases FY 2019 Implementation Plan Update
NOAA Fisheries’ Marine Recreational Information Program released its 2018–2019 Implementation Plan Update. This latest annual update highlights the goals achieved in 2018 and the priorities set for 2019.
Highly Migratory Species Fishery Compliance Guides
Updated Recreational and Commercial Fishery Compliance Guides are now available for Atlantic Highly Migratory Species fisheries, reflecting the latest regulations. These plain-language guides are designed to help fishermen comply with federal regulations for tunas, swordfish, sharks, and billfishes in the U.S. Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean.
Alaska
Science Blog: Salmon Research at Little Port Walter
Since 1934 Little Port Walter Marine Research Station, near the southeastern tip of Baranof Island, has hosted salmon aquaculture research projects. Follow this new blog series from the Alaska Fisheries Science Center to learn about research into the effects of different tagging techniques on salmon survival.
West Coast
Rebounding Populations and New Flexibility Boost Catches for Groundfish Fishery
A trial effort that gave West Coast trawl fishermen new flexibility in how they fish helped them take advantage of rebounding rockfish numbers—fishermen caught almost 14 million pounds of fish in 2018 while still protecting salmon and other species. The increased catches brought an estimated $5.5 million in additional revenue to West Coast communities.
Southeast
NOAA Certifies Florida’s Reef Fish Survey Design
In December, NOAA Fisheries certified the design of Florida’s Gulf Reef Fish Survey. This state-led survey will supplement NOAA’s Marine Recreational Information Program and will provide private boat catch estimates that are more timely and precise for use in fisheries management.
South Atlantic Council Advisory Panel Applications
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council seeks applicants for open advisory panel seats as well as fishing representatives to serve on the System Management Plan Workgroup. Advisory panels provide information and guidance on the development and implementation of federal fishery management plans. Applications are due May 10
.
Greater Atlantic
Helping Shellfish Growers Become Citizen Scientists
Staff from NOAA Fisheries’ Milford Laboratory in Connecticut have created a Citizen Science Guide to help shellfish growers capture high-quality underwater footage of aquaculture gear. The footage will help document the habitat benefits of shellfish aquaculture for wild species.
NOAA Honors Marine Mammals of Maine Founder
NOAA Fisheries Greater Atlantic Region’s Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding Programs honored Lynda Doughty, founder of Marine Mammals of Maine, with the David St. Aubin Award of Excellence. The award recognized her work with stranded seals during an Unusual Mortality Event that began in July 2018.
Events
April 18
Last day of the New England Fishery Management Council meeting
in Mystic, Connecticut.
April 23–24Caribbean Fishery Management Council meeting
in San Juan,
Puerto Rico.
April 24–May 21
Four public meetings on the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s 2020–2024 Strategic Plan
.
April 25
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop
in Wilmington, North Carolina.
April 30 and May 1
Two public hearing webinars on Snapper-Grouper Regulatory Amendment 29
, hosted by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
May 2 and 15
Two free Protected Species Safe Handling, Release, and Identification workshops
in North Carolina and Louisiana.
May 7 and 9
Two scoping webinars on proposed additions to theDolphin-Wahoo Fishery Management Plan
, hosted by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
May 21–23Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Advisory Panel meeting
in Silver Spring, Maryland.
May 23
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop
in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Announcements
April 25
Proposals due for 2019 Fishing for Energy Partnership
funding.
April 29
Applications due for the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s Scientific and Statistical Committee
.
May 8
Proposals due for recreational fishing projects
supporting the mission of Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
May 10
Applications due for open advisory panel seats and the System Management Plan Workgroup
for the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
Federal Register Actions
