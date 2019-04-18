The Franklin County recycling director said it is time to end the county recycling program.
Solid waste director Fonda Davis said the recycling program costs the county more money than its really worth.
Franklin County does not require homeowners to have trash pickup so some people dump their household trash in the recycling bins or in the piles of yard debris people leave for county pickup.
Fonda that leads to a thousand pounds of household trash for every 100 pounds of recycling in the bins.
He said it is time to quit.
The trucks are getting old, the bins will need to be replaced this summer at about 5000 dollars a piece and the program is not doing what it is supposed to do.
It may be that the the county doesn't scrap the whole program but may limit the recycling location to the solid waste department so people who really want to recycle have to drive up Highway 65 to do it.
County Commissioner Bert Boldt said the process has become “dysfunctional and violated.”
Commission chairman Noah Lockley said violating the program like that showed a lack of appreciation for the good programs the county tries to offer.
Commissioner Ricky Jones said he feels the same is true for the curbside yard waste pickup program.
The county commission said it will decide whether to scrap the recycling program at budget time this summer.
Many people believe the trash problem would be solved or at least greatly cut back by requiring trash pickup in the unincorporated parts of the county.
Its an issue the commission has considered numerous times but has never voted on.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment