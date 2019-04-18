If you have a good idea on how to make US coastlines more resilient to storms and floods, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation would like to hear it.The Foundation is looking for proposals under the National Coastal Resilience Fund.
In 2018, the fund provided $28.9 million for the restoration or expansion of natural features such as coastal marshes and wetlands, dune and beach systems, oyster and coral reefs and barrier islands.
The request this year is for projects that restore, increase, and strengthen natural infrastructure — the landscapes that help absorb the impacts of storms and floods — to ultimately protect coastal communities and enhance fish and wildlife habitat.
The complete request for proposals can be found at nfwf.org
Pre-proposals are due by May 20th and full proposals are due July 22nd.
http://www.nfwf.org/coastalresilience/Pages/2019rfp.aspx.
If you have any questions, please contact Laura.Petes@noaa.gov or Adam.Stein@noaa.gov
