If you know a student who has dreams of being a pilot, the Fixed base operator at the Franklin county airport in Apalachicola is offering scholarships for flight training.
Centric Aviation which operates at the local airport is offering two 1000 dollar scholarships to local students.
The “Soar to New Heights” Scholarships are designed to start the students off on their basic flight training while they work toward a pilots license.
The company says it hopes the scholarships will inspire Franklin County students to explore the many aviation careers in the industry.
Eligible applicants should be a sophomore, junior or senior in good standing at the Franklin county School or home-school.
The student will have to write an essay on how general aviation airports support the community.
The application is available on-line at www.centricaviation.com
The deadline to apply is May the 15th.
Recipients will be notified by email by May 17th and will be featured on the Centric Aviation website and social media outlets.
