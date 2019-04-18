This year's tax certificate sale will be held on-line only so if you plan to bid you might want to take the class to learn how.
Every year the tax collector sells unpaid tax certificates which many people buy because they draw interest
And if the taxes aren't paid off in a certain amount of time, the property can be auctioned off.
In the past the sale was held at the courthouse in Apalachicola, but this year it is going on-line.
If you would like to find out how that will work and learn how to use the new On-Line Tax Sale system, there will be a free training class next Tuesday from 10 till 2 at the Franklin County Courthouse in Apalachicola.
The class is free but you do need to register by calling the Franklin County tax collectors office at 653-9323.
There will also be 4 on-line training classes between April 30th and May 21st.
You can get more information at http://franklincountytaxcollector.com/
