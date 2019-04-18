County officials have agreed to allow some parking at the Eastpoint Fishing pier to solve the problem of people parking in the soft sand at Cat Point and getting stuck.
The County shut down access to the fishing pier parking lot in December because of erosion and other damage caused by hurricane Michael.
Most of the damage was in the parking area and around the new bathrooms.
But while the parking lot is closed, people are still using the fishing pier.
They are just parking below the pier in an area called Cat Point, which includes some very soft sand.
That has lead to an increase in the number of people needing a tow.
To help address the problem the county will move two boulders blocking access to the parking lot closer to the pier which should allow most vehicles to park on firmer ground.
