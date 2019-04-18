When homeowners in Franklin County renew their flood insurance next year, they should continue to receive a 15 percent discount on their rates because of work the county does.
On Tuesday Amy Hamm-Kelley with the county planning office said the county is in the process of re certifying with the Community Planning Rating System so local flood insurance premiums will continue to receive a 15 percent discount.
The discount is attributed to better record keeping and other processes implemented by the County Planning office.
Continue road work and drainage maintenance around the county also helps lower the flood rates.
The 15 percent discount has been in effect since 2012.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment