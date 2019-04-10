Have a hoppy Easter at the Brewfest

LOUISE a.k.a ROSIE
Rosie was brought to us by a man claiming to have witnessed her being put out of a car on HWY 98. When asked about details and trying to get more information, it was obvious there was more to the story than he was sharing. We intook Rosie and put her picture on Facebook.
Three days after posting her picture we received a phone call from someone in Georgia, 3 hrs away, stating that Rosie was her puppy Louise who had been stolen 3 days prior. She said she had put up flyers all over the area and someone forwarded the pic we had posted to her. They couldn't believe she was so far away but so thankful she was safe.
The family drove down the next day, reclaimed Louise and took her home to Georgia. There are big gaps in the story but the take away is that social media can be used for good. Thank you all for sharing our posts. You never know who may see them!
