Have a hoppy Easter at the Brewfest

Franklin County Humane Society
HAVE YOU BOUGHT YOUR TICKETS?
The SGI Brewfest is a one-day beer tasting festival to promote the appreciation of craft beer. All proceeds benefit the Franklin County Humane Society. 2019 will be our 4th year. This years event features an even broader selection of amazing craft beers, friendly faces and furry friends. This is a very limited engagement and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the door. The event will be held on Saturday April 27th, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm (Eastern) at Paddy's Raw Bar and Journeys of St. George Island. VIP and early admission ticket holders will be granted access at noon. Beers, beaches, and bettering the lives of animals. What's not to love?
You may purchase tickets online at: sgibrewfest.com/tickets

All Brewfest attendees must be 21+ including designated drivers. Children and adults under 21 years of age are not permitted at this event. This event will be held rain or shine - No Refunds.
ST PADDY'S DAY PUPPIES
A pregnant dog that was owner surrendered to us gave birth to 12 puppies on St. Patricks Day.  These lucky little pups came into the world without incident and were born to a devoted and competent mama.  Although they are being raised in the shelter, they are living in the staff break room so they enjoy many of the comforts of home including lots of attention from all of us.
They are just over 3 weeks of age now and we anticipate bringing some of them to the SGI Brewfest for adoption.  Just one more reason you don't want to miss it!
LOUISE a.k.a ROSIE
Rosie was brought to us by a man claiming to have witnessed her being put out of a car on HWY 98.  When asked about details and trying to get more information, it was obvious there was more to the story than he was sharing.  We intook Rosie and put her picture on Facebook.
Three days after posting her picture we received a phone call from someone in Georgia, 3 hrs away, stating that Rosie was her puppy Louise who had been stolen 3 days prior.  She said she had put up flyers all over the area and someone forwarded the pic we had posted to her.  They couldn't believe she was so far away but so thankful she was safe.
The family drove down the next day, reclaimed Louise and took her home to Georgia.  There are big gaps in the story but the take away is that social media can be used for good.  Thank you all for sharing our posts. You never know who may see them!
                        WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Little Max was left in the drop pen along with his buddy, a cat.  We received a phone call the following day from the owner who explained he couldn't keep them any longer because he was moving to another city and into an apartment that didn't allow pets.  So, he left them with us.

It was obvious the minute we saw Max that he was a uniquely adorable dog.  His owner explained that he had been viciously attacked by another dog in 2016 that caused the loss of one of his eyes and broken jaw.  The attack altered his appearance but not his sweet and social disposition so we were on the look out for an adopter who would see his appearance as a badge of courage and resilience.  It didn't take long.

There were quite a few people interested in adopting this sweetheart but the family that came to meet him first was a perfect match.  They have several dogs, a cat and plenty of time and love to give sweet Max.  He has settled in beautifully in his new home and all of his new found siblings have accepted him into the pack without a problem.  Little Max is now safely in a home where he will get all the love he so deserves!
