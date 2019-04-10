For Immediate Release
April 10, 2019
Contact: Governor’s Press Office
(850) 717-9282
Governor Ron DeSantis Recognizes Six-Month Anniversary of Hurricane Michael
Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis released the following statement recognizing the six-month anniversary of Hurricane Michael’s landfall in Bay County, Florida:
“Six months ago today, Hurricane Michael made landfall in Northwest Florida, leaving a trail of death and destruction. We honor the memories of those who lost their lives and extend our condolences to the surviving family and friends. While the storm may be long gone, the devastating impacts are still felt. We are in this with you for the long haul. We will rebuild, we will recover, and most importantly, we will remember the resilient people of Northwest Florida.”
