The Courtney Knight Gaines Foundation out of Savannah, Georgia has provided two grants to help Mexico Beach rebuild after Hurricane Michael.
The Foundation just awarded two grants totaling $25,000 to the City and to the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association.
$15,000 is for artificial reef construction, $8,000 for Canal restoration, and $2,000 for Pier replacement.
The Foundation has been a supporter of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association for the past 5 years in several reef construction projects.
The $15,000 award this year represents Phase III of a five-phase project to construct a large reef off the coast of Mexico Beach.
The reef will cost $75,000 in total and is being fully funded by the Foundation.
The Foundation also distributed additional grant awards of $8,000 to help restore the Mexico Beach canal and $2,000 to replace the Mexico Beach pier.
If you would like to help the City of Mexico Beach with storm recovery, donations are still being accepted.
If anyone wishes to contribute donations, please visit www.MBARA.org to donate online or send checks payable to MBARA at P.O. Box 13006 Mexico Beach, FL 32410.
