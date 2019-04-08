If you are a registered republican remember that Tuesday is primary election day for republicans to pick a candidate to fill the seat for State Representative for District 7.
The seat was left open after representative Halsey Beshears was named to lead the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
There are 4 republicans running in the primary, including Mike Watkins, Jason Shoaf, Virginia Fuller and Lynda Bell.
Whoever wins the primary will face Democrat Ryan Terrell in a general election on June the 18th.
Polling stations will be open from 7 am till 7 pm.
If you need more information, go to the Supervisor of Elections website at www.votefranklin.com.
