Moving Forward in Mexico Beach!

Mexico Beach eNewsletter | April 2019
MEMORIES AND MOVING FORWARD

The recovery efforts here in Mexico Beach are progressing, and the views are certainly changing. With the process of moving forward comes the removal of some of the iconic landmarks in our wonderful city. Among these was the Driftwood Inn, one of our heritage buildings that had to be demolished due to damage caused by the storm. Built in the 1960s, the Driftwood Inn had survived storms and even a fire that swept through the inn back in the 1990s; however, Hurricane Michael proved too much for the beloved inn.

The inn, purchased by the Wood family in 1975, started with only eight rooms, but it grew to have eighteen rooms, six cottages, and four houses. As the scene of many weddings, family reunions, Art & Wine Festivals, and visitors stopping in just to enjoy the beautiful gardens, the Driftwood Inn holds a special place in many hearts. As we recall the fond memories the Driftwood has given us, we are excited for the next phase, as the Wood family has vowed to rebuild. We are looking forward to the new Driftwood Inn, so continue to follow their journey along with us.
Giveaway
 
AND THE WINNER IS...
Last month we had a gift certificate to Sand Dollar Cafe up for grabs, and the lucky winner is Byron Rigsby from Jasper, Alabama. Congrats, Byron!
APRIL GIVEAWAY
This month, we are giving away a Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook. Going on its third edition, this amazing cookbook is full of great recipes, from appetizers to dishes that will feed the masses. To put your name in the hat, send an e-mail to info@mexicobeach.com and be sure to put your contact info in the e-mail.
MEXICO BEACH 19TH ANNUAL PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST
April 1-July 31
The 19th Annual Mexico Beach Photography Contest starts April 1 and runs until July 31. We welcome all photographs taken in Mexico Beach-past and present. All photographs will be submitted for judging after July 31, and the winners will be contacted and announced on the Mexico Beach website, on social media, and in the e-newsletter. Winning photographs will be displayed in the Mexico Beach Welcome Center.
READ MORE
SPRING BEACH BLAST TRIATHLON AND DUATHLON
April 27
The annual Beach Blast Triathlon is back! Well, sort of. This year's race will be virtual and anyone can participate. Do a triathlon in your own pool, on your neighborhood road, or even on a treadmill, and you'll receive a unique Beach Blast T-shirt, bib, and medal. You can take the whole week to complete the event!
READ MORE
FORGOTTEN COAST EN PLEIN AIR: AMERICA'S GREAT PAINT-OUT
May 3-12
The 14th Annual Forgotten Coast en Plein Air event will kick off on May 3, 2019. Nationally acclaimed artists will gather in the region to capture what some believe to be the last vestiges of authentic Old Florida. Artists can be seen painting alongside the roads overlooking the Gulf from the western end of Mexico Beach to the east side of Alligator Point, as well as in out-of-the-way settings.
READ MORE
23RD ANNUAL MBARA KINGFISH TOURNAMENT
August 23-24
The Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association is excited to announce the date of their 23rd Annual MBARA Kingfish Tournament: August 24, 2019. This tournament serves as a charitable event with proceeds going toward building artificial reefs that are placed out in the Gulf of Mexico. Festivities will kick off with the Captain's Party on Friday, August 23 and continue with the tournament on Saturday, August 24. This tournament is one the entire family can enjoy. Watch as the fish are brought in and weighed, all while supporting a worthwhile cause: building marine habitats in the Gulf of Mexico.
READ MORE
A FRIENDLY REMINDER:

Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
SHRIMP CURRY
This is an easy, quick, and tasty recipe that is great for a dinner party! We publish it compliments of theMexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).

INGREDIENTS
4 pounds shrimp, boiled and cleaned
4 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
1 tablespoon curry powder, or more to taste
1 medium onion, chopped fine
1 medium apple, chopped fine
½ cup celery
½ to 1 cup water
½ cup milk
1 pint cream

PREPARATION
Place butter in a large saucepan and melt. When melted, add onion, apple, and celery. Add water and simmer gently until onion, apple, and celery are tender and most of the liquid has cooked away. Dissolve flour in 1/2 cup milk. Add to above mixture. Add curry powder and allow to thicken. Add cream and cook gently until mixture reaches sauce consistency. Add shrimp. Do not let boil. Serve with plenty of well-cooked rice. Have small bowls of grated coconut, chutney, and chopped almonds, if desired.
Serve and enjoy!

Serves 8
COMMENTS FOR A SMILE

We hope these comments bring a smile to your face. Pass them on!

"Nothing takes the taste out of peanut butter quite like unrequited love." Charlie Brown in Charles Schulz's Peanuts comic strip

"Love conquers all things except poverty and toothache." Mae West

"Marriage has no guarantees. If that's what you're looking for, go live with a car battery." Erma Bombeck

"Don't marry a man to reform him-that's what reform schools are for." Mae West

"The four most important words in any marriage: 'I'll do the dishes.'" Anonymous

"A lifelong friend is someone you haven't borrowed money from yet." Anonymous

"He has no enemies, but is intensely disliked by his friends." Oscar Wilde

"Money won't make you happy, but everybody wants to find out for themselves." Zig Ziglar

"Be thankful we're not getting all the government we're paying for." Will Rogers

"We have the best government that money can buy." Mark Twain
