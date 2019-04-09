Moving Forward in Mexico Beach!

|Mexico Beach eNewsletter | April 2019
|MEMORIES AND MOVING FORWARD
The recovery efforts here in Mexico Beach are progressing, and the views are certainly changing. With the process of moving forward comes the removal of some of the iconic landmarks in our wonderful city. Among these was the Driftwood Inn, one of our heritage buildings that had to be demolished due to damage caused by the storm. Built in the 1960s, the Driftwood Inn had survived storms and even a fire that swept through the inn back in the 1990s; however, Hurricane Michael proved too much for the beloved inn.
The inn, purchased by the Wood family in 1975, started with only eight rooms, but it grew to have eighteen rooms, six cottages, and four houses. As the scene of many weddings, family reunions, Art & Wine Festivals, and visitors stopping in just to enjoy the beautiful gardens, the Driftwood Inn holds a special place in many hearts. As we recall the fond memories the Driftwood has given us, we are excited for the next phase, as the Wood family has vowed to rebuild. We are looking forward to the new Driftwood Inn, so continue to follow their journey along with us.
|A FRIENDLY REMINDER:
Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|SHRIMP CURRY
|This is an easy, quick, and tasty recipe that is great for a dinner party! We publish it compliments of theMexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).
INGREDIENTS
4 pounds shrimp, boiled and cleaned
4 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons flour
1 tablespoon curry powder, or more to taste
1 medium onion, chopped fine
1 medium apple, chopped fine
½ cup celery
½ to 1 cup water
½ cup milk
1 pint cream
PREPARATION
Place butter in a large saucepan and melt. When melted, add onion, apple, and celery. Add water and simmer gently until onion, apple, and celery are tender and most of the liquid has cooked away. Dissolve flour in 1/2 cup milk. Add to above mixture. Add curry powder and allow to thicken. Add cream and cook gently until mixture reaches sauce consistency. Add shrimp. Do not let boil. Serve with plenty of well-cooked rice. Have small bowls of grated coconut, chutney, and chopped almonds, if desired.
Serve and enjoy!
Serves 8
|COMMENTS FOR A SMILE
We hope these comments bring a smile to your face. Pass them on!
"Nothing takes the taste out of peanut butter quite like unrequited love." Charlie Brown in Charles Schulz's Peanuts comic strip
"Love conquers all things except poverty and toothache." Mae West
"Marriage has no guarantees. If that's what you're looking for, go live with a car battery." Erma Bombeck
"Don't marry a man to reform him-that's what reform schools are for." Mae West
"The four most important words in any marriage: 'I'll do the dishes.'" Anonymous
"A lifelong friend is someone you haven't borrowed money from yet." Anonymous
"He has no enemies, but is intensely disliked by his friends." Oscar Wilde
"Money won't make you happy, but everybody wants to find out for themselves." Zig Ziglar
"Be thankful we're not getting all the government we're paying for." Will Rogers
"We have the best government that money can buy." Mark Twain
