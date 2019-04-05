Long time county Commissioner Bevin Lynn Putnal passed away on March the 30th and the commission took some time this week to remember his legacy.
Bevin was born in Carrabelle in 1942 and passed away last week at 77 years old.
He spent much of his life in the seafood industry and served 20 years as a county commissioner from 1992 to 2012.
Bevin represented District 5 where he worked hard to protect the Apalachicola bay from overdevelopment and other threats to the seafood industry.
He was alos a strong supporter of hunting and fought to protect the rights of hunters on public lands.
During Tuesday's meeting, the county commission adopted an official resolution recognizing Bevin Putnal's legacy and impact on the county.
They also held 30 seconds of silence to remember him.
