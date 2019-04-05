The Franklin County road department is continuing the job of replacing street signs damaged or destroyed during hurricane Michael last October.
Superintendent of Public Works Howard Nabors said his department is almost finished replacing the 60 signs that were damaged on St. George Island during the storm.
That was by far the most of any area in Franklin county.
Once they are finished on the island they will take care of the 8 signs damaged in Apalachicola, 38 in Eastpoint, 16 in Lanark Village and 3 at Alligator Point.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment