NOAA Fisheries FishNews – April 3, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS
NOAA Releases 2018 Fish Passage Program Review
NOAA Fisheries released the results of the 2018 review of NOAA’s fish passage activities conducted through the Community-based Restoration Program and the Hydropower Program. An independent external review panel evaluated the effectiveness of our activities in protecting and increasing habitat for migrating fishes.
All Hands on Deck for Wayward Gray Seal Pup
A young gray seal took an unexpected turn south this winter, visiting Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and, finally, St. Augustine, Florida. Partners in NOAA Fisheries’ southeast marine mammal stranding network mobilized to bring the seal pup in for care at the National Aquarium for eventual release to the mid-Atlantic.
Alaska
Dead Sperm Whale Found in Alaska's Inside Passage
For the first time, a dead endangered sperm whale was reported washed up on a beach in Alaska’s Inside Passage. Sperm whales usually hang out in deeper, offshore waters. Scientists conducted a necropsy to learn more.
Applying Science to Help Fisheries Managers Respond to Climate Change
Changes in the Bering Sea ecosystem provide researchers a real-world testing ground to help marine resource managers anticipate and respond to climate change. A new strategy calls for evaluating existing management measures and developing climate forecasts for various marine areas in Alaska, over different time frames, to promote sustainable fisheries under changing environmental conditions.
Marine Mammal Incidental Take Authorization –
Open for Public Comment
By May 1
, please submit your comments on NOAA Fisheries’ proposal to issue 5-year regulations and Letters of Authorization to Hilcorp Alaska LLC that will allow the take (harassment) of small numbers of marine mammals incidental to oil and gas activities in Cook Inlet, Alaska.
Southeast
Spiny Lobster Modifications – Open for Comment
By June 3
, please submit your comments on proposed Spiny Lobster Amendment 13. If implemented, the amendment would modify federal regulations for the harvest of spiny lobster in federal waters off Florida. It would also establish an enhanced cooperative management procedure for adjusting state and federal regulations.
Second Young Dolphin Disentangled off Florida
For the second time in three weeks, a rescue team assembled to catch an entangled juvenile dolphin, remove the fishing line, and release it back into the wild. Scientists and wildlife officials are concerned that recent declines in fish populations may be bringing dolphin mothers and their calves into closer contact with anglers.
South Atlantic Council Seeks Scientific Advisors
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council seeks scientists interested in serving on its Scientific and Statistical Committee. Membership is open to any qualified scientist, regardless of affiliation or geographic location. Applications are due April 29
.
Greater Atlantic
Watch Out for Whales South of Nantucket
NOAA Fisheries extended a voluntary vessel speed restriction zone previously established south of Nantucket to protect a group of right whales sighted in the area on March 28. This zone is now in effect through April 13
.
Groundfish Sector 2019 At-Sea Monitoring Plans
An effective and affordable monitoring program is essential to the success and sustainability of the New England groundfish fishery. In fishing year 2019, sectors will be required to have monitors on 31 percent of their groundfish trips, an increase from last year. With Congressionally appropriated funds, NOAA Fisheries will be able to reimburse 100 percent of the industry’s at-sea monitoring costs in fishing year 2019.
Proposed Dogfish Quotas – Open for Comment
By April 15
, please submit your comments on proposed 2019–2021 quota specifications for the spiny dogfish fishery. In response to the results of the 2018 stock assessment update, dogfish quotas would be reduced for the 2019 fishing year to prevent overfishing, but they are proposed to increase in 2020 and 2021 as biomass increases.
Meet Our New Cooperative Research Chief
Meet Anna Mercer, the new chief of the Northeast Fisheries Science Center’s Cooperative Research Branch. She has substantial experience in connecting the science and the people of sustainable fisheries.
Events
April 4
Last day of Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting
in Biloxi, Mississippi.
April 4–9North Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Anchorage.
April 8–11Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Avalon, New Jersey.
April 9–16Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Rohnert Park, California.
April 11
Free Protected Species Safe Handling, Release, and Identification workshops
in Warwick, Rhode Island.
April 15–16
Annual spring meeting of the Advisory Committee to the U.S. Section to ICCAT
.
April 16–18New England Fishery Management Council meeting
in Mystic, Connecticut.
April 23–24Caribbean Fishery Management Council meeting
in San Juan,
Puerto Rico.
April 25
Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop
in Wilmington, North Carolina.
May 2 and 15
Two free Protected Species Safe Handling, Release, and Identification workshops
in North Carolina and Louisiana.
May 21–23Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Advisory Panel meeting
in Silver Spring, Maryland.
Announcements
April 11
Proposals due for 2019 American Lobster Research funding
.
April 15
Letters of Intent due for Sea Grant’s Advanced Aquaculture Collaborative Programs funding
.
April 15
Proposals due for FY 2019 Marine Aquaculture Pilot Projects
.
April 16
Full proposals due for 2019 Community-Based Habitat Restoration
funding.
April 29
Applications due for the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s Scientific and Statistical Committee
.
May 8
Proposals due for recreational fishing projects
supporting the mission of Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Federal Register Actions
Visit regulations.gov
for a list of only those actions open for public comment. Scroll search for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
For a list of all daily actions, check the Federal Register online.
