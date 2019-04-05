Reminder-Elevating Structures April 11, 4:00-6:00 pm Battery Park Community Center, Apalachicola

Elevating Structures April 11, 4:00-6:00 pm Battery Park Community Center, Apalachicola
Rod Scott, home elevation expert and Certified Flood Plain Manager, will speak about the impacts of flooding on homes and businesses and the need for action. Rod has worked in cities impacted by Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy to help residents elevate their homes and lower their flood insurance premiums. He is also working with cities in Florida to address the issue of rising tides and increase nuisance flooding. For further information contact Anita Grove Anita.Grove@dep.state.fl.us (850) 670-7708 or Rod at (504) 655-5580.
Background information on Rod Scott
Rod Scott was a flood and historic restoration contractor for 25 years and transitioned into structure elevation for flood hazard mitigation in 2009 in Louisiana. Mr. Scott helped start a $5 million elevation company to help service the needs of over 1,500 property owners elevate their homes in Louisiana. In 2010, he project managed the National Czech and Slovak Museum relocation in Cedar Rapids and the elevation of the three historic Santa Fe Railroad Historic District buildings along the Mississippi River in 2010. In 2011 Mr. Scott pioneered a public education outreach program on how elevation works in upstate New York after Hurricane Irene and redeployed the program in New Jersey/New York area after Sandy. The program was presented at 29 venues to around 4,000 people and the You Tube posts are at around 13,000 views. This program, sponsored by the elevation industry, was awarded the 2014 Association of State Floodplain Managers (ASFPM) Flood Proofing award. Mr. Scott was awarded his Certified Flood Plain Manager (CFM) certificate in 2014 and is currently providing CEU flood hazard mitigation education to architects, engineers and code officials and consulting with the International Association of Structural Movers (IASM).
