One person was killed in a single vehicle accident on highway 65 This afternoon.
The highway patrol said one person was killed when a northbound 2010 International Durastar went off the road and into the trees.
The Highway patrol did not release the name of the victim pending notification of next of kin.
The Highway patrol said the truck was northbound at about 12:45 in the afternoon when it drifted onto the shoulder and then 160 feet further before hitting several trees.
The highway patrol said they do not know the cause of the crash but it is under investigation.
