Wakulla County has been designated as a primary natural disaster area after Hurricane Michael.
Producers who suffered losses due to Hurricane Michael on October the 10th may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans.
The natural disaster area designation allows FSA to extend emergency credit to producers to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.
Producers in the contiguous Florida counties of Franklin, Jefferson, Leon and Liberty counties, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.
The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is November 22nd, 2019.
Farmers should contact their local USDA service centers for further information on eligibility requirements and application proceduresor go on-line to https://www.farmers.gov/recover.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment