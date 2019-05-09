A Gulf County man was the first person arrested under a newly-formed statewide senior protection team.
Working with the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office, the Team helped build a case that led to the arrest of contractor Mark Kelsoe.
Acting on a complaint sent to the Team, investigators began looking into allegations that a Florida senior fell victim to contractor fraud following Hurricane Michael.
The victim’s home suffered damage during the storm.
The victim paid Kelsoe $5,000 for repairs that the contractor never completed.
The investigation revealed Kelsoe as an unlicensed contractor.
He has been charged with one count of working as an unlicensed contractor during a state of emergency, a third-degree felony.
Attorney General Moody created the Senior Protection Team in March.
In the weeks since the announcement, the Team has received dozens of tips and leads.
To report any non-emergency senior-related scam or abuse to the Team visit MyFloridaLegal.com.
