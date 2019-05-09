Thursday, May 9, 2019

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is conducting a survey of Florida’s private landowners across the state to better understand private landowner perspectives and decisions around fish and wildlife and natural resource conservation.
More than half of Florida’s land is in private ownership.
The FWC works with private landowners who are interested in enhancing wildlife and habitat on their properties.
State biologists provide landowners with advice on land management, species management, habitat restoration, forest practices and agriculture land use.
Biologists also assist landowners in navigating the many financial assistance programs that help private landowners enhance and protect native habitats.
Landowners are encouraged to take part in the survey if they receive an invitation.
Results from the survey will help improve educational materials, services and programs that benefit landowners, and fish and wildlife habitat across the state.

If you do not receive a mail survey and would like to participate, a link will be available on the FWC website on July 1.

