The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is conducting a survey of Florida’s private landowners across the state to better understand private landowner perspectives and decisions around fish and wildlife and natural resource conservation.
More
than half of Florida’s land is in private ownership.
The
FWC works with private landowners who are interested in enhancing
wildlife and habitat on their properties.
State
biologists provide landowners with advice on land management, species
management, habitat restoration, forest practices and agriculture
land use.
Biologists
also assist landowners in navigating the many financial assistance
programs that help private landowners enhance and protect native
habitats.
Landowners
are encouraged to take part in the survey if they receive an
invitation.
Results
from the survey will help improve educational materials, services and
programs that benefit landowners, and fish and wildlife habitat
across the state.
If
you do not receive a mail survey and would like to participate, a
link will be available on the FWC website on July 1.
