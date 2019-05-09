SBA still accepting late applications after Hurricane Michael

Even though the deadline to apply for a disaster loan from the Small Business Administration after Hurricane Michael was December 17th, people can still apply for assistance if they have a good enough reason for filing late.
The U. S. Small Business Administration offers long term, low interest disaster loans to repair or replace real estate, personal property, machinery & equipment, inventory and business assets damaged or destroyed in a declared disaster.
In order to apply now you need to provide a written explanation explaining you couldn't apply by the December deadline.
SBA must determine that the late application is a result of substantial causes beyond the applicant’s control: for example, hospitalization, travel outside of the country, or call for military duty.
While the SBA is NOT obligated to accept applications after the deadline, survivors are encouraged to apply as soon as possible for consideration.
You can get more information at the Community Recovery Center location at Bay County Public Library at 898 West 11th Street in Panama City Monday through Friday from 9am – 6pm central time.
You can also call the SBA at 1-800-659-2955.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment