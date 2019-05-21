An Apalachicola youth was arrested Monday after pointing a gun at the Apalachicola Bay Charter School.
According to the school, the juvenile, who is believed to be between 9 and 10 years old, was loitering outside the 5th grade playground on Monday afternoon when a teacher asked him to leave.
The juvenile then went into the woods across the street from the school and returned with an airsoft gun which he pointed at students on the playground.
The School resource officer and Apalachicola police took action to secure the school while the juvenile was apprehended.
The school said numerous students also reported the incident which is what they are taught to do.
The ABC school has placed a no trespassing order against the child, and he was also charged in the incident.
The child is not a student at the ABC school, he attends the Franklin County School in Eastpoint.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment