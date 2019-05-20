Post hurricane Michael repairs are continuing at the St. George Island State Park, so park workers want to let people know that some facilities are not yet completely repaired.
After moving 3-4 feet of sand off of the main park drive, staff have been able to get the campground, the primitive campsites and the group camping facilities open.
The East End Special Use Area, the East Slough Overlook Trail and the easternmost beach use area called Sugar Hill remain closed at this time.
All six of the pavilions remain closed, due to safety hazards and there are only four park-style grills available at the East Slough Beach Use Area.
Sugar Hill Beach Use Area is closed to allow the contractors to make necessary repairs but will be opened for Memorial Day weekend due to the expectation of high demand.
You can call the state park at 927-2111 with any questions or concerns.
