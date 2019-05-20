Franklin County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday afternoon to decide on Eastpoint's Serenity Seaside Resort Planned Unit Development.
If approved, the development would include 44 residential units, a 40 unit hotel and 60 cottages on about 56 acres at the intersection of Island Drive and South Bayshore Drive near the St. George Island bridge.
The proposal has garnered some opposition.
Concerns have been raised about traffic and congestion as well as the impacts the development could have no nearby wetlands and the bay.
If you have an opinion on the development you are welcome to attend the public hearing which will be held at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon at the Franklin County Courthouse Annex in Apalachicola.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment