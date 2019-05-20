May is Motorcycle and Bicycle Awareness Month, a time when motorists are reminded to share the road with motorcycles and bicycles.
In 2018 there were nearly 9000 motorcycle crashes and over 6,500 bicycle crashes in Florida.
That is more than 300 motorcycle and bicycle crashes every week, resulting in 635 motorcycle and bicycle fatalities last year.
About 40 percent of motorcyclists involved in an accident last year were not wearing a helmet, eight percent more than 2017.
About 87 percent of bicyclists were not wearing a helmet.
Motorists are reminded to always maintain a four-second buffer zone between you and a motorcyclist and increase space when encountering bad weather and road conditions.
Never follow too closely behind a motorcycle or bicycle.
In Florida, a bicycle is legally defined as a vehicle and has all of the privileges, rights and responsibilities on public roads that a motor vehicle operator does.
And remember, when you see a dangerous driver, you should report him by dialing *FHP (*347).
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment