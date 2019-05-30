County officials are moving forward on a plan to replace and repair the finger piers at Indian Creek in Eastpoint as well as the one at the Eastpoint Pavilion.
The spaces on the Indian Creek piers are leased out to crabbers so they can park their boats and offload their catch.
The pier at the pavilion is used by the public.
The county was in the process of fixing the Indian Creek piers before Hurricane Michael hit our area last October and since then the project was pushed back because of bigger concerns.
The pier at the pavilion was damaged during the hurricane.
District 1 commission Ricky Jones said there is also a problem with funding because the account that was set up for maintenance does not have enough money in it.
Commissioner Jones said he would like to use Hurricane insurance payments for District 1 to pay for the work.
The county is now seeking bids for the work.
