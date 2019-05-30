Florida’s sales tax holiday for hurricane supplies will start Friday, so remember to stock up on the necessities.
The 2019 sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May the 31st and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 6th.
Over the 7 days you won’t have to pay the state’s six-percent sales tax on a number of items that are vital during disasters.
Tax free items include flashlights, radios and tarps.
You can buy first aid kits, gas or diesel fuel tanks, and ice chests.
You can even buy portable generators up to 750 dollars and of course batteries.
A full list of items available tax-free is posted on-line at oysterradio.com and on the oyster radio facebook page.
If you are unsure about what you might need should a major storm hit our area this year, you can go to the Franklin county emergency Management website to see what is needed for a well stocked hurricane survival kit.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment