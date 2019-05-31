Friday, May 31, 2019

FWC Research Bulletin - May edition

FWC and Partners Rescue Over 600 Corals

FWC and partners, including NOAA Fisheries, the Florida Aquarium, and Mote Marine Laboratory among others, recently collected 686 corals from 15 different species in the Marquesas Keys, including those most susceptible to stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD) - the event causing mortality and drastic losses of coral along the Florida Reef Tract. 
As part of a multi-agency effort to conserve and protect the genetic diversity of Caribbean coral species, FWC scientists began removing colonies from reef sites ahead of the disease front and storing them in land-based facilities until the conditions on the reef improves to allow for outplanting and restoration.

Genetic samples are taken from each coral to develop genetic markers to allow for genotyping each rescue coral. Corals will be part of captive breeding programs to help increase the genetic diversity of corals from Florida and increase the number of corals available for future outplantings on the Florida Reef Tract. The corals were directly transported to holding tanks at the University of Miami and Nova Southeastern, where they will remain under the care until Association of Zoos and Aquariums facilities are available for long-term care.

An FWRI biologist came upon two marine gastropods known as sooty sea hares, while out
in the seagrass flats of
Tarpon Key. 

Tagging data is used by researchers to track cobia movements and by managers to make informed decisions on the cobia fishery. 

A blanket octopus is added to FWRI's Florida Biodiversity Collection this month. These are a rare find on beaches, since this species is mostly pelagic. 

Partners from FWC, NOAA Fisheries, Mote Marine, Chicago Zoological Society, and Smithsonian excavate a Byrde's whale from Fort De Soto Park, which had been buried there several months prior after washing up in Everglades National Park. The bones were prepared for transport to the Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C. where it will be cataloged as the type specimen for the Gulf of Mexico Byrde's whale, one of the most endangered marine mammals in the world. 

Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide timely information and guidance
to protect, conserve, and manage Florida's fish and wildlife resources.


