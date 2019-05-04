Saturday, May 4, 2019

Florida DEP permit activity for Wakulla County

DEP Logo
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF
Environmental Protection

Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Ron DeSantis
Governor

Jeanette Nuñez
Lt. Governor

Noah Valenstein
Secretary

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - Mitigation Bank Permit
Project Name: CREDIT DEBIT_ST. MARKS
Location Id: 295847
Location Name: ST. MARKS RIVER MITIGATION BANK
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 295847-020

For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Headquarters permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-8489


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment