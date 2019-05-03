Bay scallop season in Florida in now set for the foreseeable future.In Florida the bay scallop fishery is done in 5 zones, and each has different harvest dates to provide a better scalloping experience for the public and maximize the benefits to the various regions.
Bay scallop harvest will be allowed from July 1st through September 24th for Franklin County through northwestern Taylor County.
The season for Gulf county will also be July 1st through September 24th each year, but that won't happen soon.
This year's season in Gulf County will run from run from August 16th through September 15th in an effort to rebuild the bay scallop population there.
The St. Joe Bay has had two red tide events in recent years which had a decimated the scallop population there.
The 2020 season for Gulf County will also likely be shortened while the FWC evaluates ongoing scallop restoration efforts and the recovery of St. Joseph Bay scallop populations.
There was another change approved for the Bay Scallop fishery this year that will make it easier for harvesters.
The Commission approved allowing direct transit of legally-harvested bay scallops through closed areas starting in the 2019 season.
