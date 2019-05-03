Friday, May 3, 2019

Some of Apalachicola’s historic homes and buildings will open their doors to the public on Saturday for the 27th annual Apalachicola Historic Home and Garden Tour.

There are 9 homes an gardens on this year's tour.

The home tour begins with an Evensong celebration today at 6 at Trinity Episcopal Church followed by a welcome reception.

Homes will be open for tour on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday’s activities will also include an auction at Gorrie Square and a parrish hall lunch at Trinity Episcopal Church.

The auction includes some impressive items including vacation rentals, family heirlooms, original artwork, and fishing gear . 

You can find out more about the tour and the auction and get tickets on-line at www.apalachicolahistorichometour.org.


Tickets are 25 dollars today and 30 dollars on Saturday. 


