Some of Apalachicola’s historic homes and buildings will open their doors to the public on Saturday for the 27th annual Apalachicola Historic Home and Garden Tour.
There are 9 homes an gardens on this year's tour.
The home tour begins with an Evensong celebration today at 6 at Trinity Episcopal Church followed by a welcome reception.
Homes will be open for tour on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Saturday’s activities will also include an auction at Gorrie Square and a parrish hall lunch at Trinity Episcopal Church.
The auction includes some impressive items including vacation rentals, family heirlooms, original artwork, and fishing gear .
You can find out more about the tour and the auction and get tickets on-line at www.apalachicolahistorichometour.org.
Tickets are 25 dollars today and 30 dollars on Saturday.
