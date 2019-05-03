A Mobile Mammogram Bus will be at the Carrabelle branch of the Franklin County Public Library on Saturday, May the 4th.
The bus will provide free mammograms for women between the ages 50 and 64 of low income with no health insurance.
The Florida Department of Health's Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program will provide vouchers to qualifying women at the library on the day of the event.
Women with health insurance can also use their insurance to take advantage of the convenient location.
The bus will be onsite at the Carrabelle Branch parking lot from 9 till 2.
No appointment or preregistration is necessary.
