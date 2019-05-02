FEMA has approved over 1.1 million dollars to reimburse 26 groups for the costs of emergency response and protective measures, as well as for temporary facilities after Hurricane Michael.
Recipients include Franklin County which received $161,520 for debris removal and repairs to 8-Mile and 10-Mile Roads, as well as other county roads.
The Gulf County ARC, which provides transportation disadvantaged services, was awarded nearly 17 thousand dollars for repairs to organization’s main building
The Alligator Point Water Resources District which received $176 for emergency protective measures.
The Northwest Florida Water Management District received over 9500 dollars for repairs to five water monitoring stations.
The money is being provided through FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program, an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.
There could be more money coming.
FEMA says numerous other projects have been identified under the Public Assistance program for Hurricane Michael and is working with all applicants.
To date, FEMA has obligated a total of more than $113 million in federal funding for Public Assistance projects related to Hurricane Michael in Florida.
