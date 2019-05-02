Repairs after hurricane Michael cost Duke Energy nearly 221 million dollars but those costs will likely not be passed on to customers.Duke Energy Florida on Tuesday filed a plan with the Florida Public Service Commission to avoid a rate increase for power restoration costs associated with the company's response to Hurricane Michael.
If the Florida Public Service Commission approves the proposal, the company will apply federal tax reform savings to pay for storm costs instead of increasing customer rates to cover those costs.
That will save residential customers $6.95 per 1,000 kWh of electricity on a typical monthly bill.
The Florida Public Service Commission will review the Hurricane Michael costs and determine the final amount to be recovered later this year.
Hurricane Michael was the most powerful Florida Panhandle storm in recorded history and the fourth-most powerful hurricane to strike the United States.
More than 5,500 line and field workers restored power to approximately 72,000 customers.
Additionally, Michael was the first hurricane to require the complete rebuild of three distribution feeders and 34 miles of transmission lines served by Duke Energy Florida.
