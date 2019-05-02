The Real Florida℠ Connection - When Was Your Last Adventure?

Thursday, May 2, 2019

Eric Draper

A MESSAGE FROM OUR DIRECTOR

One of the joys of being Director of Florida State Parks is getting to know the many places within parks where visitors can learn about our state’s remarkable natural and cultural history. Florida’s historic and cultural landmarks are diverse and worthy of our interest, and protecting and restoring the sites that tell stories of our past help bring people together
At this year’s Park Ranger Academy, living history reenactors in period dress showed how interpretive programs bring Florida’s history to life — a cracker cowboy discussed cattle drives, soldiers from Fort Clinch State Park fired one of the fort’s replica Civil War cannons and actors gave Florida’s famous writer Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings’ story special meaning.  
Many of our parks protect ancient history reflected in the shell mounds where pre-European peoples built thriving coastal colonies. In 1948, Sarasota residents Karl and Madira Bickel learned that a ceremonial mound was slated for development. They rallied to protect the mound, which was designated as Florida’s first state archaeological site. Many other mounds are managed as part of Florida State Parks.
The Bickels cared about Florida’s rich history, and we should too. Florida seems a place of newcomers. Yet beneath the soil and water and in the swamps and woods can be found the evidence of deep seas and even the ice age. Mastodon bones, hunting points, sunken ships and turpentine pots all lie beneath our feet. From the continent’s first explorers to the Space Race, Florida has a long and interesting history.
I am proud that staff and volunteers of Florida State Parks, along with partners like the Florida Public Archaeology Network and the Florida Division of Historical Resources, work to keep Florida’s history alive. Preserving, restoring and interpreting Florida’s natural and cultural resources is what makes Florida State Parks so special. By interpreting our cultural legacies, we can help you find a connection with Florida’s history. 

Eric Draper

FEATURED STORIES

Musicians stand on the stage in front of an audience at Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park's Florida Folk Festival.

The Florida Folk Festival is May 24-26

The biggest Florida State Park event of the year is fast approaching! The 67thannual Florida Folk Festival takes place on Memorial Day weekend, May 24-26, 2019, on the banks of the historic Suwannee River.
learn more here
Seven employees and owners of Southern Craft Creamery stand in front of bar at their shop.

Ice-cream Shop Supports Storm Recovery

Five minutes down the road from Florida Caverns State Park is Southern Craft Creamery. Staff at the popular Marianna ice-cream shop have made a commitment to helping the park recover.
learn more here
Junior rangers gather around a campfire, where a ranger is teaching them how to safely make a camp fire. At Anastasia State Park.

Junior Ranger Jamboree is on Kids to Parks Day

The Florida Park Service is hosting the First Annual Junior Ranger Jamboree at multiple state parks on Kids to Parks Day, May 18, 2019.

learn more here
Overlook view of Rainbow Springs at Rainbow Springs State Park. Brilliant blue water with several swimmers visible.

Springtime Means it's Spring Time!

Check out this overview of Florida spring state parks with great opportunities for swimming, snorkeling and relaxing.

learn more here

EVENTS

XTERRA "The Claw" Adventure Race

This will be a fun and challenging course with stream crossings, small hills and some off-trail running. All finishers of the 10-mile run will get awards and the top finishers of the 5-mile will get awards. There will be custom trophies for the overall male and female and masters male and female.

Move and Stretch Hula Hoops!

Have fun while you move and stretch with hula hoops. This is a great way to get a quick workout on your lunch break. Practice traditional hula hooping around the waist and learn some new tricks too. Hooping can increase heart rate, improve posture, strengthen muscles and lead to happiness. Hoops provided!

Learn the Birding Basics

Enjoy a short beginning birding program and a bird walk to the lookout point and to and from Long Pond. Binoculars are available for use free of charge. Also ask about our Great Florida Birding Trail Checklist.

Find more Florida State Park events

