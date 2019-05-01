Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Florida State Parks Weekend Happenings: May 3-5

CONTACT: DEP Press Office, 850.245.2112, DEPNews@dep.state.fl.us

Florida State Parks Weekend Happenings: May 3-5

~Visit a Florida State Park this weekend for exciting events and activities~

Florida's 175 state parks are the perfect places to explore, reconnect, try something new and make lasting memories with friends and families. Check out some of the exciting events and activities planned statewide this weekend, and visit a state park near you. Learn more about Florida State Parks and monthly events, and volunteer opportunities. Don't forget to share your adventures on social media using #FLStateParks. 
CentralMike Roess Gold Head Branch State ParkSaturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5: Join a ranger for a rugged hike through the park and spend a night under the stars at the Great Gold Head Expedition.
Northwest Camp Helen State ParkSaturday, May 4: Travel through 100 years of Camp Helen and Lake Powell's history at the park's Monthly History Tour.
The Barnacle Historic State ParkSunday, May 5: Bring your furry friend for a day of local food, live music, K-9 officers and look-alike contests at the park's Woofstock
John D. MacArthur Beach State Park
Sunday, May 5: Learn to Kayak at the park during this free, land-based course.
Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkSaturday, May 4: Stretch, breathe and relax with instructor Maggie at the park's Yoga at the Hopper.
Southwest Alafia River State ParkSunday, May 5: Challenge yourself at the park's X-Terra Claw Race as your travel across the stream crossings, small hills and off-trail running. 


