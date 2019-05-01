Florida State Parks Weekend Happenings: May 3-5

CALENDAR ANNOUNCEMENT
CentralMike Roess Gold Head Branch State ParkSaturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5: Join a ranger for a rugged hike through the park and spend a night under the stars at the Great Gold Head Expedition.
Northwest Camp Helen State ParkSaturday, May 4: Travel through 100 years of Camp Helen and Lake Powell's history at the park's Monthly History Tour.
South
The Barnacle Historic State ParkSunday, May 5: Bring your furry friend for a day of local food, live music, K-9 officers and look-alike contests at the park's Woofstock.
Southeast
John D. MacArthur Beach State Park
Sunday, May 5: Learn to Kayak at the park during this free, land-based course.
Northeast
Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkSaturday, May 4: Stretch, breathe and relax with instructor Maggie at the park's Yoga at the Hopper.
Southwest Alafia River State ParkSunday, May 5: Challenge yourself at the park's X-Terra Claw Race as your travel across the stream crossings, small hills and off-trail running.
