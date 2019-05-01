NOAA Fisheries FishNews – May 1, 2019

|
HIGHLIGHTS
NOAA Names Senior Advisor for Seafood Strategy
NOAA Fisheries announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Rubino as the agency’s new Senior Advisor for Seafood Strategy. In this new role, he will lead the development of markets for U.S. fisheries products and facilitate new and expanded domestic aquaculture production.
The Surprising Story of Swordfish You May Not Know
After declines in the 1980s and 1990s, today’s North Atlantic swordfish stock is fully rebuilt and maintaining above-target population levels. But there’s work to be done to ensure management measures better support the fishing industry.
Team Reaches Consensus on Large Whale Measures
The Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Team met in Providence last week to develop additional measures to reduce impacts from fishing gear. The team reached nearly unanimous consensus on a package of measures aimed at achieving at least a 60 percent reduction of serious injury and mortality in each of the lobster management areas.
NOAA Announces Great Lakes Restoration Funding
NOAA Fisheries works with the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative to invest in coastal habitat restoration projects that will support healthy ecosystems and resilient communities in the Great Lakes. This year, $7.43 million in funding will support two of NOAA’s Michigan partners in bringing ongoing projects into to their next phases.
Announcing the 2019 MAFAC Appointments
Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross has appointed three new advisors to NOAA’s Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee, bringing the group’s membership to the full complement. MAFAC advises the Secretary and NOAA on all living marine resource matters that are the responsibility of the Department of Commerce.
Alaska
Science Blog: Alaska Salmon Travels
This year, Alaska Fisheries Science Center researchers and partners are studying the effects of tagging on hatchery-reared salmon, continuing 30 years of salmon aquaculture research at the Little Port Walter field station in Alaska. Read the latest two installments of their blog here
and here
.
Pacific Islands
Teacher Workshop at Pacific Islands Regional Office
In March a group of middle school science teachers came to NOAA’s Pacific Islands Region facility to participate in a first-of-its-kind all-day workshop. A joint effort between the Regional Office and the Science Center, the workshop filled the day with hands-on activities on fish dissection, sea turtles, and advanced technology.
Students Learn How to Survey Coral Reefs
The QUEST program—Quantitative Underwater Ecological Surveying Techniques—trains students in American Samoa in underwater methods for surveying coral reefs. Many QUEST participants go on to get bachelor’s degrees and then return to American Samoa for jobs with local agencies.
Southeast
Florida Trustees Initiate Restoration Planning
The Florida Trustee Implementation Group for the Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment is drafting a restoration plan for the third phase of the Florida Coastal Access Project to address lost recreational use due to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The public will be invited to comment on the draft plan when it is released later this year.
Greater Atlantic
Watch Out for Whales South of Martha’s Vineyard
NOAA Fisheries established a voluntary vessel speed restriction zone south of Martha’s Vineyard to protect a group of three right whales sighted in the area on April 29. This zone is in effect through May 15
.
Taking Giant LEAPS for Salmon
Throughout 2019, the International Year of the Salmon, we invite you to join us and our conservation partners in taking "LEAPS" for Atlantic salmon.
Atlantic Herring Research Set-Aside Support
The Northeast Fisheries Science Center and the New England Fishery Management Council selected one project for support through the 2019–2021 Atlantic Herring Research Set-Aside Program. This award will enable the research team to continue a river herring shore-based sampling and avoidance program first supported in 2014.
NOAA Approves 16 Groundfish Sector Plans
NOAA Fisheries approved 16 operations plans
for groundfish sectors in the Northeast Multispecies Fishery Management Plan, including one new sector, as well as 19 regulatory exemptions to improve efficiency and flexibility. We also allocated annual catch entitlements (quotas) for fishing year 2019 based on catch limits established in Framework 57. These quotas may be modified later by Framework 58, if approved.
Proposed Illex Squid Quota – Open for Comment
By May 31
, please submit your comments on NOAA Fisheries’ proposed 8 percent increase in the 2019 commercial Illex
squid quota, based on updated data. Previously approved quotas for longfin squid and butterfish would not be changed by this action.
