Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Florida State Parks Weekend Happenings: May 24-26

CONTACT: DEP Press Office, 850.245.2112, DEPNews@dep.state.fl.us

~Visit a Florida State Park this weekend for exciting events and activities~

Florida's 175 state parks are the perfect places to explore, reconnect, try something new and make lasting memories with friends and families. Check out some of the exciting events and activities planned statewide this weekend, and visit a state park near you. Learn more about Florida State Parks and monthly events, and volunteer opportunities. Don't forget to share your adventures on social media using #FLStateParks. 
Central Wekiwa Springs State ParkFriday, May 24: Experience the health benefits of Tai Chi and Qigong while taking in the serene surroundings of the park.
Northeast
Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State ParkFriday, May 24, through Sunday, May 26: Pay tribute to Florida's land, people, and diverse culture at the 67th Annual Florida Folk Festival.
Southwest Alafia River State ParkSaturday, May 25: Learn the fundamentals and skills of mountain biking at the park's Bike Instructor Certification Program Clinic.
Southeast
John D. MacArthur Beach State Park
Saturday, May 25: Stroll through the park's hardwood hammocks during the Butterfly Walk and observe what plants attract these winged wonders.
Northwest Topsail Hill Preserve State ParkSunday, May 26: Join a ranger as you soak up new things about the park's plants, animals and cultural history at the Sunday Funday Ranger Program.
North
Fort Clinch State ParkSunday, May 26: Take a passage through time to the 1940s and experience how the park's fort was used during World War II.

About Florida State Parks, Greenways and Trails 

The Florida Park Service is the proud recipient of three National Gold Medals for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management, making Florida America’s first three-time Gold Medal winner. The awards were received in 1999, 2005 and 2013 from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration and the National Recreation and Park Association.



