FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Report May 3, 2019 through May 9, 2019

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Division of Law Enforcement Weekly Report
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
May 3, 2019 through May 9, 2019
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past week;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
Officer Long responded to a single vessel accident that occurred in the Gulf of Mexico near the Alabama line. The vessel was found beached with the operator being the only occupant on board. The vessel sustained major damage to the engines and other electrical equipment due to water intrusion after being beached. The operator admitted consuming several alcoholic drinks which caused him to fall asleep. While Officer Long spoke to him, he noticed several signs of impairment. The operator agreed to perform field sobriety exercises, which confirmed he was impaired. Officer Long placed the operator under arrest and transported him to the Escambia County Jail for booking. The operator agreed to give a breath sample which showed his breath alcohol level was .253 G/210L blood alcohol content, which is over three times the legal limit. The operator was also found at fault with the accident and was cited for a navigation rule violation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Officers Hughes and Kossey were patrolling the Gulf of Mexico in federal waters. They saw subjects in a boat fishing and conducted a resource inspection. During the stop, they found the subjects were in possession of red snapper and gag grouper during closed season. They also found red snapper on board that the subjects were using as bait. The subjects were cited for possession of red snapper and gag grouper during closed season, using reef fish as bait, and failure to land in whole condition.
GULF COUNTY
Officer Gerber was conducting resource inspections at White City Boat Ramp when he saw three individuals cleaning fish. During the inspection, he found six undersized red grouper in their cooler. The appropriate citations were issued to the individuals.
Officers H. Webb and M. Webb intercepted a boat returning from fishing 9.5 miles out from Cape San Blas. Two people were aboard, one of which was a local charter captain. The captain responded that he had a couple of grouper when asked if any fish were caught. An inspection revealed the captain was in possession of two gag grouper in a closed area. The appropriate citation was issued.
JACKSON COUNTY
Officer Burkhead located a turkey blind with fresh corn scattered within ten yards of the blind. Officer Burkhead monitored the site and located a subject calling and hunting for turkeys from the baited blind. The subject was cited for hunting turkeys over bait.
Officers Little and Scott completed an investigation into criminal dumping. The officers responded to a complaint of a dumpsite along a county road, where they found a very large pile of hurricane debris. Much of the site consisted of a metal building, shingles and other debris. They located a witness who saw a storm debris removal truck in the area at the time the debris was dumped. They located the owner of the truck, but he denied dumping the debris. The officers located the residences from where the debris was hauled. Three homeowners gave statements they paid the truck owner to haul away the debris. They produced receipts where they paid for the service and identified the debris as coming from their residences. After reviewing the case with the State Attorney’s Office, charges of dumping in an amount exceeding 500 pounds and scheme to defraud were filed against the owner of the debris removal company.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
While on water patrol on the Wacissa River, Officers Wilcox and Mims stopped a vessel to conduct a boating safety inspection. During the inspection, the 19-year-old operator had several boating safety deficiencies. He was missing a sound producing device and a type IV throwable device. The operator also did not have a boater safety card nor a certificate of registration on board. Furthermore, during the inspection Officer Mims saw a partially empty bottle of beer as well as several sealed bottles of beer in the vessel. The operator was cited for possession of alcohol by a person under 21 and no boater ID card. Warnings were issued for no registration certificate, no type IV throwable flotation device, and no sound producing device.
LEON COUNTY
While Officers Richardson and Hildebrand were conducting water patrol on Lake Talquin, they noticed an individual from a landing nearby walk down the boat ramp. He began throwing a cast net and emptying the net into his bucket. As the individual proceeded to throw the cast net again, he noticed the officers approaching. He then went back to his bucket and began dumping its contents into the lake. While he was emptying the bucket, the officers gave the individual verbal commands to stop. The commands were ignored. The suspect claimed he had only caught bait fish. After interviewing the subject, he admitted to illegally harvesting panfish with a cast net. An appropriate citation was issued.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
After receiving a complaint from a state forest employee, Officer Hahr began investigating a case involving several subjects dumping trash on the Blackwater Wildlife Management Area (WMA). Throughout the investigation, Officer Hahr developed suspects in the case which later led to interviews of the individuals involved. Based on their statements, witness statements, and the amount of trash that had been discarded in the WMA, Officer Hahr obtained an arrest warrant for two of the individuals for felony dumping. A misdemeanor arrest warrant was also issued for the third individual.
Officer Hahr and Lieutenant Bartlett were on water patrol at Crab Island when they saw a rental pontoon boat nearly collide with the Destin Marler Bridge. After clearing the bridge, the operator accelerated the throttle bringing the vessel on plane in the idle speed/no wake zone. A vessel stop was conducted to address the boating violation. Throughout the boating safety inspection, Lieutenant Bartlett saw several signs of impairment being displayed by the operator. Field sobriety tasks were conducted and based on the operator’s performance he was arrested for BUI. The operator later provided a breath sample of 0.163 blood alcohol content.
Officers Pifer and Corbin were on water patrol when they stopped a vessel returning from the Gulf of Mexico with three individuals and fishing gear on board. A resource inspection of the vessel revealed an oversized redfish in a cooler in the forward half of the vessel. The redfish measured approximately 32-3/4 inches in total length. The owner/operator of the vessel stated he caught the fish. A citation was issued for harvesting an oversized redfish.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Officer Hoomes responded to assist a Santa Rosa County deputy who was investigating a suspicious person in Navarre who was in possession of an undersized redfish. Officer Hoomes arrived and determined the redfish was less than 18 inches in total length. The subject had cut the fish up and was using the redfish for bait. The subject was issued a citation for possession of an undersized redfish and issued warnings for failure to land a redfish in whole condition and no saltwater fishing license.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Officer Parrish conducted a follow up investigation into the possible shooting of a common vulture. The injured bird was in the complainant’s yard after a neighbor shot several times in the area of an adjacent pond. The bird did not survive due to its injuries. After interviews, Officer Parrish received a confession for shooting the vulture and direct filed the case with the Washington County State’s Attorney.
FEDERAL WATERS
While on patrol in the offshore patrol vessel “Vigilance,” Officers P. Rockwell and Matechik boarded a recreational vessel approximately 15 miles south of Pensacola. While approaching the vessel to conduct a fisheries inspection, the vessel operator saw the officers’ approach and quickly attempted to leave the area at a high rate of speed. The Vigilance quickly caught up to the vessel and stopped it. During the fisheries inspection, the officers found the occupants in possession of several undersized gray triggerfish. The violations were addressed, and appropriate action was taken.
COMMUNITY ORIENTED POLICING – EXPANDING PARTICIPATION IN CONSERVATION
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officers Pifer and Corbin attended the annual Construction Junction outreach event held by the Fort Walton Beach Police Department. This outreach event allows kids to have a hands-on experience with equipment ranging from law enforcement vehicles and vessels, SWAT vehicles, dump trucks, tow vehicles, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, and other construction vehicles. Over 100 parents and children attended the four-hour event.
K9 Officer Hutchinson, K9 Zara and Lieutenant Molnar attended a Military and Public Safety Appreciation Day in Crestview. The officers spoke with many people of all age groups and interests. Young children were able to sit in the patrol vehicles and were shown how the blue lights, siren and PA operate. Questions were answered about employment with FWC, fishing and hunting, trapping and being in law enforcement in general.
