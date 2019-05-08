Florida State Parks Weekend Happenings: May 10-12

CALENDAR ANNOUNCEMENT
Central Dade Battlefield Historic State ParkSaturday, May 11: Travel along the park's trail and collect wild plants and prepare dishes during a Wild Foods Foraging Class.
South
Lovers Key State ParkFriday, May 10: Learn how to identify the park's shorebirds and get helpful birding tips at the Birding Beach Walk.
Northwest Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State ParkSaturday, May 11: Enjoy the candid beauty of the park and challenge yourself during the family-friendly 2019 Run for Wakulla Springs.
Northeast
Paynes Prairie Preserve State ParkFriday, May 10: Celebrate Mom with a tranquil evening at Mother's Day Yoga on the Prairie.
Southeast
John D. MacArthur Beach State Park
Saturday, May 11: Help preserve and protect the park's natural beauty and native animals by collecting trash at the park's Beach Cleanup.
Southwest Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs State ParkSunday, May 12: Tell Mom "Thank you" with a relaxing morning spent at the park's Mother's Day Appreciation Gift event.
