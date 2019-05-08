Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Florida State Parks Weekend Happenings: May 10-12

CALENDAR ANNOUNCEMENT

CONTACT: DEP Press Office, 850.245.2112, DEPNews@dep.state.fl.us

Florida State Parks Weekend Happenings: May 10-12

~Visit a Florida State Park this weekend for exciting events and activities~

Florida's 175 state parks are the perfect places to explore, reconnect, try something new and make lasting memories with friends and families. Check out some of the exciting events and activities planned statewide this weekend, and visit a state park near you. Learn more about Florida State Parks and monthly events, and volunteer opportunities. Don't forget to share your adventures on social media using #FLStateParks. 
Central Dade Battlefield Historic State ParkSaturday, May 11: Travel along the park's trail and collect wild plants and prepare dishes during a Wild Foods Foraging Class.
Lovers Key State ParkFriday, May 10: Learn how to identify the park's shorebirds and get helpful birding tips at the Birding Beach Walk.
Northwest Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State ParkSaturday, May 11: Enjoy the candid beauty of the park and challenge yourself during the family-friendly 2019 Run for Wakulla Springs.
Paynes Prairie Preserve State ParkFriday, May 10: Celebrate Mom with a tranquil evening at Mother's Day Yoga on the Prairie.
John D. MacArthur Beach State Park
Saturday, May 11: Help preserve and protect the park's natural beauty and native animals by collecting trash at the park's Beach Cleanup.
Southwest Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs State ParkSunday, May 12: Tell Mom "Thank you" with a relaxing morning spent at the park's Mother's Day Appreciation Gift event.


