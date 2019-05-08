FWC seeks information to assist Florida’s private landowners

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is conducting a survey of Florida’s private landowners across the state. The survey is an important tool for the FWC to understand private landowner perspectives and decisions around fish and wildlife, and natural resource conservation.
Landowners are encouraged to take part in the survey if they receive an invitation, to provide the FWC insights into landowner preferences and priorities. Results from the survey will help improve educational materials, services and programs that benefit landowners, and fish and wildlife habitat across the state.
More than half of Florida’s land is in private ownership, and the FWC recognizes the critical role that private lands play in providing sustainable fish and wildlife populations and habitat. The FWC’s Landowner Assistance Program works with private landowners who are interested in enhancing wildlife and habitat on their properties. Landowner Assistance Program biologists provide landowners with advice on land management, species management, habitat restoration, forest practices and agriculture land use to help meet landowner objectives. Biologists also assist landowners in navigating the many financial assistance programs that help private landowners enhance and protect native habitats.
Previous surveys of Florida private landowners were conducted in partnership with the University of Florida in 2009, 2011 and 2015. Interesting findings from past surveys include:
- More than half of landowners actively manage their land for wildlife.
- Food plots and nesting boxes are the most commonly implemented practices.
- Most landowners are unaware of assistance available to help wildlife.
To learn more about the FWC’s Landowner Assistance Program or to see the results of these past surveys, visit MyFWC.com/LAP. If you do not receive a mail survey and would like to participate, a link will be available on our website on July 1.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment