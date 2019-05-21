Forestry Firefighter of the Year Richard Smith to receive second accolade, 2019 Florida State Elks Association Firefighter First Responder of the Year

Richard Smith has served as a wildland firefighter with the Florida Forest Service in Franklin County since 2001 and is a leader in wildfire prevention, mitigation and suppression. He was a vital asset in the initial attack force on the Lime Rock Road Fire in Eastpoint last year. No lives
were lost and many homes were saved because of Smith’s courageous, organized efforts and efficient response.
“Richard is a strong leader, dedicated wildland firefighter and valued employee in our agency,” said Jim Karels, State Forester and Director of the Florida Forest Service. “He clearly demonstrates our wildland firefighters’ commitment to serve and protect Floridians. I congratulate Richard on these well-deserved honors and thank him for his selfless service.”
Governor Ron DeSantis and Cabinet recognized Florida Forest Service Senior Forest Ranger Richard Smith as the 2018 Forestry Firefighter of the Year at The Capitol in April. Smith will receive his second prestigious award at the annual state convention of the Florida State Elks
Association later this month.
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer
Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management
assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest
Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the
devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at
FloridaForestService.com.
